StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Galectin Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Galectin Therapeutics stock opened at $1.86 on Monday. Galectin Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.69. The stock has a market cap of $110.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,953,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 21,110 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 793,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,820,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 18,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 370,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 63,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

