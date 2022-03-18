StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Galectin Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.
Galectin Therapeutics stock opened at $1.86 on Monday. Galectin Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.69. The stock has a market cap of $110.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.74.
Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Galectin Therapeutics (GALT)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.