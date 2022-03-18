StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research reduced their target price on OncoSec Medical from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OncoSec Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Get OncoSec Medical alerts:

Shares of ONCS stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.41. OncoSec Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.96.

OncoSec Medical ( NASDAQ:ONCS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.12. Sell-side analysts expect that OncoSec Medical will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in OncoSec Medical by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 16,990 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OncoSec Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in OncoSec Medical by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 17,467 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in OncoSec Medical by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 145,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael lifted its stake in OncoSec Medical by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 321,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 44,042 shares in the last quarter. 16.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OncoSec Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoSec Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.