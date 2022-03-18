StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

NASDAQ LEDS opened at $3.29 on Friday. SemiLEDs has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.92.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 48.75% and a negative return on equity of 89.28%. The company had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in SemiLEDs in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in SemiLEDs in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SemiLEDs in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in SemiLEDs in the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SemiLEDs in the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.

