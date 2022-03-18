StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TREC opened at $8.50 on Friday. Trecora Resources has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $9.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average of $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $211.10 million, a PE ratio of -424.79 and a beta of 0.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,610,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,009,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA increased its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 584,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after acquiring an additional 73,079 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 280,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 27,725 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Trecora Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,269,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trecora Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,266,000. 59.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

