StockNews.com Lowers Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) to Sell

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BIOC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Biocept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Biocept from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOC traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.18. The stock had a trading volume of 220,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,794. Biocept has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $6.40. The company has a market capitalization of $36.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Biocept by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 156,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 51,251 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Biocept during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Biocept by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 40,800 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Biocept during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Biocept by 437.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 68,186 shares during the last quarter. 12.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample.

