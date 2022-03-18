StockNews.com Upgrades Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) to Strong-Buy

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas stock opened at $14.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.94 and its 200-day moving average is $16.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $21.82.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas ( NYSE:CCU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.78 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. Analysts expect that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 22,128.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

