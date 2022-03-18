StockNews.com Upgrades Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) to Strong-Buy

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.
Shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas stock opened at $14.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.94 and its 200-day moving average is $16.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $21.82.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 22,128.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000.
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile (Get Rating)
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (CCU)
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
Receive News & Ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.