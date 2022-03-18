StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Upgraded at Citigroup

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 56.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. HSBC downgraded StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

Shares of STNE opened at $9.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -53.39 and a beta of 2.40. StoneCo has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $71.08.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that StoneCo will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in StoneCo by 45.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 11,222 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in StoneCo by 51.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,651,000 after buying an additional 43,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 10.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 65.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

