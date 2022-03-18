Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stratasys’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.02). Stratasys reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.18. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stratasys.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $167.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.03 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 10.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.17%. Stratasys’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SSYS. Cross Research raised shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Stratasys from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

Shares of SSYS traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.43. The stock had a trading volume of 712,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,834. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.48. Stratasys has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $42.83. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.95 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 65.9% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 425.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stratasys in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Stratasys by 845.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Stratasys by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

