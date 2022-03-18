Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 24 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 712.5% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 65 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 6,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 375.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total value of $1,712,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total transaction of $2,127,034.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TDY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.80.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $432.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $422.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $431.22. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $383.54 and a twelve month high of $465.40. The firm has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.09.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

