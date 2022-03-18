Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 2,400 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 6.0% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 24.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 3.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 47,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 0.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 543,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. 6.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DNP stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.92. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

