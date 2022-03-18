Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases Shares of 3,499 Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGW opened at $52.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.84 and its 200 day moving average is $56.82. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.75 and a fifty-two week high of $60.96.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

