Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 674 Shares of IQ Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:CPI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in IQ Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:CPI – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.38% of IQ Real Return ETF worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of IQ Real Return ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,757,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,264,000 after purchasing an additional 23,989 shares during the period.

Shares of CPI opened at $27.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.44 and its 200-day moving average is $27.53. IQ Real Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $28.26.

CPI Inflation Hedged ETF seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the IQ CPI Inflation Hedged Index. The Index seeks to provide a hedge against the United States inflation rate by providing a real return or a return above the rate of inflation, as represented by the Consumer Price Index, which is published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is a measure of the average change in prices over time of goods and services purchased by households.

