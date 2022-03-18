Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Takes $203,000 Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in First American Financial by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price target on First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of First American Financial in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

NYSE:FAF opened at $68.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.23. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $53.00 and a 1 year high of $81.54.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

