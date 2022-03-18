Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHYGet Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,770.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SAUHY shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Straumann from CHF 1,875 to CHF 1,520 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Straumann in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Straumann from CHF 2,187 to CHF 2,021 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Straumann from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAUHY traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $75.96. The company had a trading volume of 16,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,689. Straumann has a 52-week low of $58.46 and a 52-week high of $114.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.23.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Western Europe, Sales Central Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEEMEA), Sales North America (NAM), Sales Asia Pacific (APAC), Sales Latin America (LATAM), and Operations.

