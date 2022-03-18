Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $295.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $288.00. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SYK. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.09.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker stock opened at $264.00 on Wednesday. Stryker has a 12-month low of $227.84 and a 12-month high of $281.16. The company has a market capitalization of $99.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $256.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.42.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Stryker will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,383,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,957 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,423,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,386,078,000 after purchasing an additional 184,760 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,729,638,000 after purchasing an additional 402,204 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,272,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,900,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,647,673,000 after purchasing an additional 140,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.