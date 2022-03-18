Stryve Foods Inc (NASDAQ:SNAX) Short Interest Down 20.3% in February

Stryve Foods Inc (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 104,600 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the February 13th total of 131,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 994,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stryve Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryve Foods by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Mak Capital One LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. 58.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNAX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.55. The company had a trading volume of 8,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,650. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.28. Stryve Foods has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $10.85.

Stryve Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Andina Acquisition Corp. III entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with Stryve Foods LLC.

