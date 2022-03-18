Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the February 13th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
OTCMKTS:SMTOY opened at $12.02 on Friday. Sumitomo Electric Industries has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.41.
Sumitomo Electric Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sumitomo Electric Industries (SMTOY)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.