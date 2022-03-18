Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the February 13th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

OTCMKTS:SMTOY opened at $12.02 on Friday. Sumitomo Electric Industries has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.41.

Get Sumitomo Electric Industries alerts:

Sumitomo Electric Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical wires, cables, and other communication wiring products. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Infocommunications, Electronics, Environment and Energy, and Industrial Materials and Others. The Automotive segment supplies wiring harnesses, anti-vibration rubber products, and other automotive parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.