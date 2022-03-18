Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 1,870 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $12,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $3,540,849.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,280,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,996 shares of company stock valued at $19,651,602 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.46. 105,271,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,779,773. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.85. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.30 and its 200-day moving average is $124.72.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $148.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.26.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

