Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 2,987 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $5,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 29,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 37,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $9,201,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $78,413.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,371 shares of company stock valued at $9,955,478 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.59.

Shares of Equity Residential stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $89.00. 2,723,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,231. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $70.10 and a twelve month high of $93.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.22.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.09%. The firm had revenue of $645.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 68.08%.

Equity Residential Profile (Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.