Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Equinix were worth $13,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the third quarter worth $70,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $900.00 to $850.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Argus dropped their price objective on Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Equinix from $675.00 to $673.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $847.94.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.49, for a total transaction of $615,908.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.78, for a total transaction of $742,483.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,340 shares of company stock valued at $25,366,937 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

EQIX stock traded up $12.40 on Friday, reaching $732.26. 710,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,501. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $646.81 and a one year high of $885.26. The company has a market cap of $66.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $711.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $777.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 223.83%.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

