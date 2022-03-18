Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 8,059 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at $697,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 934,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,364,000 after purchasing an additional 96,044 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,668,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,367,000 after purchasing an additional 691,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at $607,000. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $1,947,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VTR traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.46. 4,733,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,599,405. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.31. The stock has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 424.74, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.14. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.44 and a 12-month high of $61.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 0.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,285.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VTR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ventas from $56.50 to $61.50 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.34.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

