Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Lowers Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its stake in CSX by 22.8% in the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,176,886,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338,924 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,466,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,355,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177,271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CSX by 165.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169,640 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in CSX by 16,210.9% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,574,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in CSX in the third quarter valued at $75,175,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSX. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reduced their price objective on CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.55.

CSX traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $36.31. The company had a trading volume of 22,635,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,706,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.58. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $29.49 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

