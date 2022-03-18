Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 2,813 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $22,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.0% in the third quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 8.6% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.2% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock traded down $2.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $219.78. 6,202,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,309,761. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $191.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.54 and a 1 year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.75.

In related news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $1,455,460.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

