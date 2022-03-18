Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $19,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 530.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $2,794,386.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total value of $6,390,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,919 shares of company stock valued at $13,261,979. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. UBS Group cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.31.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.20. 9,782,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,176,673. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.80. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.05 and a 52-week high of $159.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.70 and its 200-day moving average is $125.79.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.44%.

AbbVie Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.