Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $5,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 172.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 66.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 15,184 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 19.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,731,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,019,000 after purchasing an additional 280,372 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 57.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 63.7% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock traded up $1.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.33. 13,978,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,333,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.79 and a 1 year high of $93.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.00, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.62.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -44.44%.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $352,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total value of $44,950.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,550 shares of company stock worth $9,609,707. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marvell Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.31.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

