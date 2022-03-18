Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 4,698 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,990 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,698 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $4,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,496 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,846,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,403,718. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $155.96. The firm has a market cap of $58.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.17 and a 200 day moving average of $112.25.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 276.47%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.63.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

