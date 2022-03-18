Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Director Christian Beedgen Sells 5,778 Shares

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $59,340.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Christian Beedgen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 21st, Christian Beedgen sold 8,288 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $114,457.28.

Shares of SUMO traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.93. 95,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,335. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $23.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average is $14.58.

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $67.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SUMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sumo Logic from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 358.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

