Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Holdings Boosted by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $5,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1,126.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 219.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 658.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.43.

SUI stock opened at $178.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.54 and a 1 year high of $211.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.97. The firm has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 53.85, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.69.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 16.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $88,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

