Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Given “Hold” Rating at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reiterated their hold rating on shares of Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SLF. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and issued a C$27.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities lowered Sun Life Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Sun Life Financial to C$77.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$72.50.

Shares of TSE SLF opened at C$69.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$69.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$68.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.85 billion and a PE ratio of 10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.27, a current ratio of 11.91 and a quick ratio of 11.27. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of C$62.00 and a one year high of C$74.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.55%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

