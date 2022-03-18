SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Shares Down 3.6%

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.20 and last traded at $8.20. 13,269 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,136,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SXC. StockNews.com downgraded SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut SunCoke Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.32 million, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.12.

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SXC. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in SunCoke Energy by 2,738.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,259,321 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,947 shares during the last quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 196.2% during the fourth quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP now owns 1,737,243 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,448,000 after buying an additional 1,150,756 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2,788.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 648,404 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after buying an additional 625,956 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 65.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,498,679 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,411,000 after buying an additional 593,686 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 52.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,639,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,708,000 after buying an additional 566,144 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of the Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia, the Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana, the Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio, the Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois and the Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

