SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $343.31 Million

Equities research analysts expect SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) to announce $343.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for SunPower’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $414.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $288.80 million. SunPower posted sales of $305.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SunPower will report full year sales of $1.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SunPower.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. SunPower had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $384.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on SPWR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of SunPower from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of SunPower from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of SunPower from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of SunPower in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in SunPower by 8.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,102,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,725,000 after acquiring an additional 392,908 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,512,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,566,000 after purchasing an additional 94,519 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,028,000 after purchasing an additional 30,253 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,120,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,393,000 after purchasing an additional 253,222 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the third quarter valued at about $22,127,000. 34.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,863,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,007,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.11. SunPower has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.64. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.11 and a beta of 2.00.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

