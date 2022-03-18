Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Insider Sells $57,068.18 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $57,068.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jeanna Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 17th, Jeanna Steele sold 768 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total value of $23,377.92.

On Monday, March 7th, Jeanna Steele sold 1,193 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total value of $34,191.38.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Jeanna Steele sold 4,655 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $122,193.75.

On Friday, December 17th, Jeanna Steele sold 782 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $26,470.70.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $31.26 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $64.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.15 and a beta of 2.11.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RUN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Sunrun from $70.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Sunrun from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,012,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,631,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,016,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,952 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,482 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 95,544 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

