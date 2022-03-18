Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Short Interest Update

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 819,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the February 13th total of 688,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 246,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $41.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.38. Super Micro Computer has a 12-month low of $32.88 and a 12-month high of $47.99.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 9,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $374,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $1,255,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 5.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 116,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 12.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 232,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,486,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Super Micro Computer (Get Rating)

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.