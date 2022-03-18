Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) CFO David T. Doherty Sells 3,678 Shares

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) CFO David T. Doherty sold 3,678 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $181,288.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SGRY opened at $53.51 on Friday. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.63 and a 12 month high of $69.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.62.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.86.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGRY. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 444.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

