Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2022

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMYGet Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $143.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.62% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and markets motorcycles, automobiles and marine and power products. It provides terrain vehicles, mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, engines for snowmobiles, electro senior vehicles and houses, as well as boats, motorized wheelchairs, electro-scooters, industrial equipment. The company operates primarily in Japan, Europe, Asia and internationally. Suzuki Motor Corporation is headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan. “

Shares of OTCMKTS SZKMY opened at $138.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Suzuki Motor has a 1 year low of $121.45 and a 1 year high of $199.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.89 and its 200-day moving average is $168.85.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Suzuki Motor Corp. engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, sale, and distribution of motorcycles, passenger cars, commercial vehicles and special machines. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles, Automobiles and Special Machines. The Motorcycles segment produces and merchandises motorcycles and all terrain vehicles.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Suzuki Motor (SZKMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.