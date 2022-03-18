Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) PT Set at CHF 75 by UBS Group

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN – Get Rating) has been assigned a CHF 75 price target by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SREN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 90 price target on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays set a CHF 98 target price on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 95 price objective on Swiss Re in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 96 target price on Swiss Re in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 111 price target on Swiss Re in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Swiss Re has a 1 year low of CHF 81.65 and a 1 year high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

