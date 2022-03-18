Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $66.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $37.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.65. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $33.76 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

