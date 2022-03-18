Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share.

Synlogic stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.05. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,354. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.46. Synlogic has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.43.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Synlogic during the second quarter worth $301,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synlogic by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 308,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 51,446 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Synlogic by 295.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 56,909 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Synlogic by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 10,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Synlogic by 663.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 9,443 shares during the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Synlogic from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Synlogic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Synlogic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses on Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

