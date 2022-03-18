SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $113.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TD SYNNEX is benefiting from the coronavirus-led work-and-learn from home wave which is driving demand for offsite-working and learning hardware and software. Moreover, steady IT spending environment on the back of rapid digital transformation is a positive. Acquisitions and partnerships are helping the company expand its product portfolio. The merger of SYNNEX with Tech Data is expected to be significantly accretive to the newly formed company’s top and bottom lines. Additionally, the split of the Technology Solutions and Concentrix businesses into two publicly-traded entities will add shareholder value and boost the company’s competitive position. Moreover, the stock has underperformed the industry in the past year. Nonetheless, an increase in the allowance for doubtful accounts and staffing costs continue to weigh on its margins.”

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cross Research upgraded SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $145.75.

SNX opened at $113.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.71. SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $96.09 and a 1 year high of $130.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.32.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SYNNEX will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 18.40%.

In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $79,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $59,521.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,965 shares of company stock worth $413,147 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

