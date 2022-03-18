Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $497.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) to report sales of $497.54 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $488.25 million to $504.40 million. Synovus Financial posted sales of $484.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full year sales of $2.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $509.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNV. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Shares of NYSE:SNV traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,864,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,793. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.43. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $38.42 and a 52 week high of $54.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.77 and its 200 day moving average is $47.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Blair acquired 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.49 per share, for a total transaction of $150,319.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 54.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 139,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 49,340 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 114,224.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 28,556 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 35.6% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 21,826 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 34.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 117,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 29,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

