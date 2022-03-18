Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of SYN stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. Synthetic Biologics has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $0.85.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Synthetic Biologics from $1.25 to $2.25 in a report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYN. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Synthetic Biologics by 878.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 213,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 191,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Synthetic Biologics by 280.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 128,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 94,600 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 536.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 278,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 234,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 331,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 139,198 shares during the last quarter. 5.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synthetic Biologics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synthetic Biologics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of therapeutics to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients. Its product portfolio includes SYN-010 and SYN-004. The SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane-producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

