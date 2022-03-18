Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $425.37

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 425.37 ($5.53) and traded as low as GBX 301.60 ($3.92). Synthomer shares last traded at GBX 306.60 ($3.99), with a volume of 1,084,910 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.75) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.20) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 460 ($5.98) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 750 ($9.75) to GBX 575 ($7.48) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Synthomer from GBX 410 ($5.33) to GBX 350 ($4.55) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 548.13 ($7.13).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 332.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 425.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 6.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a GBX 21.30 ($0.28) dividend. This represents a yield of 7.52%. This is an increase from Synthomer’s previous dividend of $8.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Synthomer’s payout ratio is presently 0.24%.

In other Synthomer news, insider Brendan Connolly bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 396 ($5.15) per share, with a total value of £7,920 ($10,299.09). Also, insider Dato’ Lee Hau Hian bought 223,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 275 ($3.58) per share, for a total transaction of £614,625 ($799,252.28). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 260,500 shares of company stock valued at $75,764,500.

Synthomer Company Profile (LON:SYNT)

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

