Syverson Strege & Co Has $20.20 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 697,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,438 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 15.0% of Syverson Strege & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Syverson Strege & Co owned 0.13% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $20,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 69.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 176.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $57,000.

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $27.31 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $29.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.74.

