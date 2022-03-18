Syverson Strege & Co Increases Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Syverson Strege & Co owned about 0.18% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 598,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,311,000 after purchasing an additional 77,001 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 153,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 38,303 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 33,566 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 394.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 116,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 92,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 116,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 29,043 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $25.95 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.92 and a fifty-two week high of $30.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.37.

