Syverson Strege & Co Reduces Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Syverson Strege & Co trimmed its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 275,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,971,000 after buying an additional 11,613 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 225,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,136,000 after acquiring an additional 8,687 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,349,000 after acquiring an additional 11,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 94,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFZ opened at $183.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.70. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a fifty-two week low of $167.30 and a fifty-two week high of $202.21.

