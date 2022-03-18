Syverson Strege & Co Reduces Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Syverson Strege & Co lowered its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRF. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 178.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 20,425 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $386,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,444,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PRF opened at $169.55 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $146.74 and a 52-week high of $176.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.92.

