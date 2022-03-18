TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Given a €26.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) received a €26.00 ($28.57) price objective from Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TEG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($26.37) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($32.97) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €32.50 ($35.71) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($24.18) target price on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €27.06 ($29.74).

Shares of ETR:TEG opened at €21.56 ($23.69) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.05. TAG Immobilien has a 52-week low of €21.03 ($23.11) and a 52-week high of €29.37 ($32.27). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €22.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is €24.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.36.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

