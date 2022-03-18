Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) Stock Rating Lowered by BTIG Research

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Rating) was downgraded by BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talis Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Talis Biomedical from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

TLIS stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. Talis Biomedical has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $17.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average is $4.55.

Talis Biomedical ( NASDAQ:TLIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.02. Talis Biomedical had a negative net margin of 2,742.84% and a negative return on equity of 103.75%. Research analysts expect that Talis Biomedical will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Talis Biomedical in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talis Biomedical in the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Talis Biomedical by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talis Biomedical in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Talis Biomedical in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. 72.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2.

