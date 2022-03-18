Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 14,087 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,943 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,087 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and comprises about 3.2% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $49,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $2.08 on Friday, reaching $260.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $74.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $264.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.11. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $235.13 and a twelve month high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 60.21%.

BDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Argus boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.14.

In other news, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total transaction of $1,731,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,868,516. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

