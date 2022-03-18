Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter worth $43,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 39.8% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 183.5% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCK stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $293.91. 5,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,179,048. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.70. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $180.41 and a 52 week high of $295.21.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.15%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,901 shares of company stock worth $4,506,382 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.38.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

